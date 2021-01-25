Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers, and the rested Portland Trail Blazers jumped out early against the New York Knicks on the way to a 116-113 victory. Anfernee Simons added 16 points off the bench for the Blazers, who led by as many as 25 points, yet saw their lead slip away in the final quarter. Immanuel Quickley had 31 points off the bench and Julius Randle added 25 for the Knicks.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah’s last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win. Bey was 10 of 11 shooting, making all four 3-point attempts for the Huskies, who scored the game’s last eight points. UW has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Erik Stevenson scored 18 points and Quade Green added 20, hitting 4 of 5 from distance. Branden Carlson led the Utes with a career-high 18 points, Riley Battin and Timmy Allen scored 15 each and Alfonso Plummer 13.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting and Jenn Wirth scored 14 and No. 20-ranked Gonzaga beat Portland 79-61 on Sunday night for its 12th-straight win. Gonzaga’s Jill Townsend scored 11 and 10-different Bulldogs players entered the scoring column. Gonzaga shot 58% (29 for 50) and broke the game open with a 24-8 second quarter charge. The Bulldogs made 8 of 10 in the decisive quarter. Haylee Andrews scored 25 points for Portland

UNDATED (AP) — Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. The 35-year-old Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year playing career to join Fox as a game analyst. The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks. In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers. Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.