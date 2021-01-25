Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-THE ROAD TO RIOT

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

EXCHANGE-OLD GRIZZLY

Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s oldest known

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Biologists say a grizzly bear in western Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on cattle in the Upper Green River Basin. The Jackson Hole Hole News & Guide reports the male had just a few teeth left and weighed 170 pounds, just a fraction of his previous 450 pounds. The bear had been caught a few times before and records show he was 34 years old. Wildlife officials euthanized the old bear because of his poor health.

AP-MT-EXCHANGE-WOLF MANAGEMENT

Montana lawmakers look at more ways to kill wolves

HELENA, Montana (AP) — Montana lawmakers have drafted bills that would allow more ways to kill gray wolves. The measures include proposals to expand wolf harvest seasons, reclassify the animals so they could be killed year-round and legalize the use of snares for trapping. Backers of the changes include Republican lawmakers from Thompson Falls who raised concerns about elk moving from public to private lands under pressure from wolves. Montana’s current estimated wolf population is about 850 animals statewide with the highest densities in the northwest. Wolves are designated by the state as a species in need of management. Hunting them requires a license and trapping requires special training.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

With limited vaccine, Idaho faces priority group confusion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Limited coronavirus vaccine availability, confusion over which Idaho residents should be vaccinated first and rumors of line-jumpers are all complicating the state’s vaccine rollout. Members of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee met Friday to help clarify exactly who should have first dibs on the state’s doses. Sarah Leeds with the Idaho Immunization Program says the demand is far higher than the doses available. So far, the federal government has distributed more than 178,000 doses to Idaho. That’s a rate of about 9,970 doses for every 100,000 residents, putting Idaho near the bottom compared to the allotment given other states.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ripped state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives. They’re pushing legislation aiming to strip away some of his authority during a crisis like the pandemic. The Republican governor said Friday that the GOP-led Legislature is perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic. Lawmakers have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations. Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.