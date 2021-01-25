Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS

Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Protesters have set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Tacoma, Washington. The demonstrators gathered Sunday evening near the intersection where at least two people were hurt on Saturday. Police say the officer had responded to a call about street racers when people in the crowd began hitting the police vehicle. Video widely shared online shows the car plowing through the crowd of pedestrians, hitting at least one person. Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Protesters told news outlets Sunday that they want the officer to be fired.

CAPITOL BREACH-POLICE DISCIPLINE

US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

Police departments across the country are reviewing the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington on the day of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. An Associated Press review finds at least 31 officers are being scrutinized or face criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 events in the nation’s capital. Most haven’t been publicly identified and only a few have been charged. Experts say it’s up to police chiefs to strike a balance between maintaining their officers’ First Amendment rights and dealing with community mistrust of those officers who were on the scene in Washington.

NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

CAPITOL BREACH-THE ROAD TO RIOT

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Seattle police vow tougher handling of protest vandalism

SEATTLE (AP) — Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the city is getting tougher on those who commit vandalism during street protests. The Seattle Times reports that Diaz announced the new policy before an anticipated protest Saturday, and that it was coordinated with Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes. Over the past year, police have made about 600 arrests during protests, but in many cases misdemeanors have not been prosecuted. But Diaz says that’s changing and those suspects will have their day in court — especially those who have been arrested repeatedly for vandalism.

RIOTER-MURDER CHARGE

Man accused of taking police gun in riot faces murder charge

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of taking a rifle from a burned-out Seattle police car during a riot last spring now faces a murder charge in an unrelated shooting. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday it had charged 25-year-old Jacob D. Little, of Everett, with second-degree murder and second-degree assault for a shooting in a Renton parking lot in August that left one person dead and another injured. Little’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday. Little is in federal custody facing a charge that he took a rifle and silencer from a Seattle police car on May 30, during rioting over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

OBIT-JIMMIE RODGERS

Jimmie Rodgers, singer of ‘Honeycomb’ and other hits, dies

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — The singer who recorded the hits “Honeycomb,” “Kisses Sweet Than Wine” and many other popular songs during the 1950s and 60s has died. A publicist says Jimmie Rodgers died Monday from kidney disease in Palm Desert, California, at age 87. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers appeared on a talent show and subsequently won an audition and contract with Roulette Records. His musical style ranged from folk and pop to country and traditional ballads. Rodgers’ career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe injury he suffered on a Los Angeles freeway in 1967. He said an off-duty police officer had attacked him, but police said Rodgers had fallen.

HIKER RESCUED

Hiker rescued after falling down cliff in Columbia Gorge

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker has been rescued in Oregon, apparently three days after he fell down a 50-foot cliff in the Columbia River Gorge. The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office say they brought the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail. He was conscious but injured, disoriented and possibly hypothermic, and authorities said he likely would not have survived the night. He was flown to a Portland hospital in stable condition.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATION

House and Senate Democrats unveil COVID-19 relief bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a plan that looks to spend $2.2 billion in federal aid money on COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state. The plan includes $618 million to boost vaccination efforts and contact tracing, and also includes $668 million for school assistance, $365 million to aid renters and landlords and $240 million for grants to businesses. The bill also looks to spend $50 million for emergency child-care funding and $65 million for the Immigrant Relief Fund. The new legislation crafted between state House and Senate Democrats is one a series of bills being fast-tracked in the Legislature to provide different types of relief.