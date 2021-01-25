AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jan. 25.

Monday, Jan. 25 10:00 AM Oregon groups call for removal of Oregon lawmaker who aided far-right protesters entering Capitol – Western States Center and Eugene/Springfield NAACP representatives hold a press call to call for the expulsion of Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman * Surveillance footage from 21 Dec 2020 shows Rep. Nearman allowing far-right demonstrators into the Oregon Capitol. Nearman has already been stripped of his legislative committee assignments and fined $2,000 and agreed to forfeit 24 hour access to the Capitol

Tuesday, Jan. 26 1:30 PM Portland Copwatch holds news conference on FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – Portland Copwatch holds news conference to discuss Portland Police’s cooperation with FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force

