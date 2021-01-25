Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:20 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS MAYOR

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday the ongoing criminal destruction and violence occurring in his city, which has been the epicenter of protests against racial injustice for eight months, is “unacceptable.” By Sara Cline. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

MOTORIST STRIKES PEDESTRIANS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people and vehicles were struck by a motorist in Southeast Portland, authorities said. SENT: 100 words. Will be updated.

NAVY TRAINING STATE PARKS

SEATTLE — This week the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is expected to decide the fate of a Navy proposal to use up to 28 state coastal parks to help train special operations SEALs on how to be undetectable. SENT: 270 words.

DECARBONATING CASCADIA GOALS

After more than a decade of the supposedly eco-friendly Pacific Northwest and British Columbia falling short on pledges to fight climate change, a new blueprint emerged this month for how to eliminate all but a sliver of fossil-fuel emissions. By By Peter Fairley. SENT: 2,050 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS SEASON

Major League Soccer will open the next season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11. Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FISH WILDLIFE EMPLOYEE SENTENCE: Ex-Fish and Wildlife employee gets jail for fuel theft.

FIRE TEEN DEATH: 13-year-old dies in house fire in Yamhill.

