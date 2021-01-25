WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Hit 5

08-20-22-33-40

(eight, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $960,000

Keno

04-10-14-18-19-22-23-24-29-32-38-40-41-43-45-46-62-63-66-79

(four, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-nine)

Lotto

04-09-20-33-40-41

(four, nine, twenty, thirty-three, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Match 4

13-18-19-23

(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million