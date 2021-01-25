AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jan. 25.

Monday, Jan. 25 10:00 AM Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness Safe Shelter Summit II ‘Taking Action’ (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.dsausa.org, https://twitter.com/DemSocialists

Contacts: Megan Capes, DSA Tacoma, capesmegan@gmail.com; Gerrit Nyland, Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness, info@pchomeless.org;

Monday, Jan. 25 4:00 PM Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission meeting (virtual) – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission holds virtual meeting to discuss a State Environmental Policy Act Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance finding for the U.S. Navy’s application to conduct special operations training at 28 state parks in western Washington state along the Pacific coast and Puget Sound

Weblinks: https://parks.state.wa.us/, https://twitter.com/WAStatePks

Contacts: Anna Gill, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, anna.gill@parks.wa.gov

https://parks.state.wa.us/865/SEPA-review—current

Monday, Jan. 25 6:30 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting (virtual) – Washington State Reps. Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt hold virtual town hall meeting with 28th Legislative District constituents

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Rep. Mari Leavitt, Washington State Legislature, Mari.Leavitt@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7890

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jan. 26 2:00 PM Starbucks Corp: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

Tuesday, Jan. 26 4:30 PM F5 Networks Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

Tuesday, Jan. 26 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

Tuesday, Jan. 26 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Tuesday, Jan. 26 F5 Networks Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jan. 27 2:30 PM Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400