BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE OPEN CARRY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The open carry of guns and other weapons would be banned on the Capitol campus and at or near any public demonstration across Washington under a measure that received a remote public hearing Tuesday, with proponents calling it a common-sense measure amid heightened political divisions and opponents arguing it would infringe on constitutional gun rights. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 770 words.

US ATTORNEYS WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are recommending a pair of firsts for Washington state’s two U.S. attorney posts. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 640 words.

BIDEN IMMIGRATION BATTLE AHEAD

RENTON, Wash. — Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle to push through a proposed bill from President Joe Biden that would open a pathway to citizenship for up to 11 million people. By Anita Snow and Manuel Valdes. SENT: 1010 words. With AP photos.

STARBUCKS RESULTS

Starbucks’ recovery slowed at the end of last year as U.S. coronavirus cases mounted, but the coffee titan says it’s confident its U.S. business will fully recover by March. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 230 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that some indoor activities, such as gyms and movie theaters, in Oregon can reopen with a limited capacity beginning Friday. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF

DOMESTIC TERRORIST RESENTENCED: Last of 4 domestic terrorists sentenced to 55 years in jail.

YAKAMAS WINE LAWSUIT: Yakamas sue wineries for using traditional language, culture.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS: Washington state school district to return to class for K-2.

MICROSOFT EARNS: Microsoft keeps chugging as pandemic continues.

AMAZON HIRING: Amazon’s growth continues in 2021, more jobs to Boston

FATAL SHOOTING MURDER CHARGE: Everett man charged in death of daughter’s boyfriend.