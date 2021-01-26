F5: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $87.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $624.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.32 to $2.44. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $623 million.

F5 shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $209.83, an increase of 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV