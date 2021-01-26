Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening. According to a police report Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area.When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested. Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport. Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city. Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A former employee of the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife who stole tens of thousands of dollars of fuel has been sentenced to three months in jail. The Daily News reports Bob Woodard had worked for the department for about 25 years and was an IT specialist in the Southwest Washington region. Public affairs director Bruce Botka previously said an internal investigation found Woodard had used multiple fuel cards given to different employees to make fraudulent purchases starting in 2010. Woodard last week was sentenced to 90 days in jail for theft. He was also ordered to pay $57,000 to the Department of Fish and Wildlife in restitution. He was fired in 2017.

SEATTLE (AP) — This week the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is expected to decide the fate of a Navy proposal to use up to 28 state coastal parks to help train special operations SEALs on how to be undetectable. The Navy held a five-year permit to use five state parks that expired in 2020, and the state commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve a five-year permit for the expanded access. The Seattle Times reports the SEALs training for the special operations forces in state parks is controversial, as these exercises put the elite Special Operations forces in some of the state’s most special outdoor places.