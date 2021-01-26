Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle. A coalition of national advocacy groups on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to help push through President Joe Biden’s plan to open a citizenship pathway for up to 11 million people. The effort is a longshot. Immigration remains a third rail dividing Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Efforts to shepherd immigration reform through Congress failed in 2007 and 2013. And although Democrats now account for 50 of 100 senators, the bill will need at least 60 votes to pass.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say genetic genealogy has helped identify the youngest known victim of one of the nation’s most prolific serial killers. The remains of 14-year-old Wendy Stephens were found nearly 37 years ago near a baseball field. Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, has pleaded guilty to murdering 49 women and girls in the 1980s. Four of them were unidentified, including Stephens. Researchers at the DNA Doe Project helped with the identification. The project uses publicly available DNA databases to locate relatives of unknown crime victims. The King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle said Monday that Stephens had run away from her home in Denver in 1983.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has joined other cities in approving extra pay for grocery store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council on Monday approved legislation requiring large groceries to pay an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay. The Seattle Times reports the legislation passed 8-0, clearing a requirement that it receive a three-quarter super-majority in order to go into effect immediately. The new requirement applies to grocery companies with more than 500 employees worldwide and to stores larger than 10,000 square feet. It does not apply to convenience stores or farmers markets.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening. According to a police report Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area.When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.