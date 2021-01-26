Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND Ore. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Mike Muscala added 23, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard, who had scored 30 or more points in his last three games, had 26 points and 10 assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 22 rebounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders and coach Brian Schmetzer have reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension. Schmetzer has led the team to four appearances in the MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016. He has a 67-37-24 regular-season record with Seattle and is 15-4-2 in the postseason during his tenure. The Seattle native played professionally for 15 seasons, including a stint with the Sounders when the team was part of the North American Soccer League.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer will open the 2021 season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11. Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22. The announcement of the new season comes amid ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic and whether fans will be able to attend games, especially at the start of the season. There’s also uncertainty surrounding the league’s three Canadian teams. The three teams had to relocate to the United States to finish last season because of travel restrictions back home.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Oklahoma will face a pair of top-10 opponents after returning to The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in two years. The Sooners face No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama this week in key matchups on the AP Top 25 national schedule. Oklahoma is coming off a win against No. 15 Kansas. The Sooners are in the midst of seven matchups against ranked teams in eight games. The week also includes the Crimson Tide playing with their highest ranking since last cracking the top 10 in 2007, first against Kentucky.