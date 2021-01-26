AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 26 2:30 PM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds coronavirus vaccine media briefing (virtual) – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) holds media briefing about the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Idaho, with DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Niki.Forbing-Orr@dhw.idaho.gov. You will receive a link to attend the briefing as a panelist. The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9397de69c061735d49406ad078c1a1a0

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 27 8:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little participates in LINE meeting (virtual) – Idaho Governor Brad Little participates in Leadership in Nuclear Energy (LINE) Commission meeting, which makes recommendations on policies and actions of the State of Idaho to support and enhance the long-term viability and mission of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and other nuclear industries in Idaho

Weblinks: https://line.idaho.gov/., https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Meeting agenda and participation details are available at https://line.idaho.gov/

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jan. 27 Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting

Location: Southwest Regional Office – Idaho Fish and Game, 3101 S Powerline Rd, Nampa, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Brian Pearson, Department of Fish and Game, brian.pearson@idfg.idaho.gov, 1 208 287 2881

Link to agenda: https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/commission-meeting-jan-27-28-nampa. Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA