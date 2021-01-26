Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO TREASURER-OFFICE SPACE

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling ordering the Idaho state treasurer to vacate her offices in the Statehouse. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 150 words. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho public health officials will update the public on the status of the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts. The weekly announcement scheduled for Tuesday afternoon comes as demand for limited available vaccine doses remains high throughout the U.S. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4:30 p.m.

DOMESTIC TERRORIST-RESENTENCED

SPOKANE, Wash. — The last of four domestic terrorists who robbed banks and planted bombs in the Spokane region in 1996 has been resentenced to 55 years in federal prison. Charles Barbee, 68, along with his co-conspirators, were linked to the white supremacist Phineas Priesthood group and were convicted of multiple federal crimes which carry mandatory minimum prison sentences. SENT: 230 words.