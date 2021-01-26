Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Resolution to lift limits on gatherings passes Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end coronavirus restrictions limiting private and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer has passed the Idaho House and is headed to the Senate. But the legislation faces legal and constitutional questions. The House voted 55-15 Monday to approve a concurrent resolution aimed specifically at a Dec. 30 health order by Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The 10-person limit doesn’t apply to religious or political gatherings. The health order contains other restrictions that would be left in place, such as requiring face coverings at long-term care facilities.

IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD-RETURN

300 Idaho National Guard members back home from inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 300 Idaho National Guard members returned home Sunday from a deployment to Washington, D.C. The Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen joined about 26,000 other National Guard members from around the country to assist with security during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The group from Idaho arrived in Washington about a week after violent insurrectionists laid siege to the Capitol. Five people died and dozens of Capitol police officers were injured. Idaho National Guard Lt. Col. Steve Arnett says he was apprehensive about the possibility of dealing with violent protesters, but felt the presence of so many National Guard members served as a deterrent.

JUDGE RETIREMENT

Idaho judge’s role change enables Biden to make appointment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The retirement of a federal district judge from regular active service will enable President Joe Biden to appoint a new judge for Idaho. Idaho Press reported U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill plans to take senior status in August after 26 years on the federal bench in Idaho. Winmill sent a letter to Biden with notification of his plan to assume senior status. Idaho is one of three states with only two federal district judges. The state has not been granted an additional judgeship in 60 years, though caseloads have soared.

CAPITOL BREACH-THE ROAD TO RIOT

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

EXCHANGE-OLD GRIZZLY

Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s oldest known

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Biologists say a grizzly bear in western Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on cattle in the Upper Green River Basin. The Jackson Hole Hole News & Guide reports the male had just a few teeth left and weighed 170 pounds, just a fraction of his previous 450 pounds. The bear had been caught a few times before and records show he was 34 years old. Wildlife officials euthanized the old bear because of his poor health.