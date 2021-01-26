Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man who confronted him

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening. According to a police report Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area.When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.

Motorist hits at least 6 people in Portland, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested. Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport. Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city. Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

Ex-Fish and Wildlife employee gets jail for fuel theft

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A former employee of the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife who stole tens of thousands of dollars of fuel has been sentenced to three months in jail. The Daily News reports Bob Woodard had worked for the department for about 25 years and was an IT specialist in the Southwest Washington region. Public affairs director Bruce Botka previously said an internal investigation found Woodard had used multiple fuel cards given to different employees to make fraudulent purchases starting in 2010. Woodard last week was sentenced to 90 days in jail for theft. He was also ordered to pay $57,000 to the Department of Fish and Wildlife in restitution. He was fired in 2017.

Vote on using WA state parks for special forces training

SEATTLE (AP) — This week the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is expected to decide the fate of a Navy proposal to use up to 28 state coastal parks to help train special operations SEALs on how to be undetectable. The Navy held a five-year permit to use five state parks that expired in 2020, and the state commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve a five-year permit for the expanded access. The Seattle Times reports the SEALs training for the special operations forces in state parks is controversial, as these exercises put the elite Special Operations forces in some of the state’s most special outdoor places.

13-year-old dies in house fire

YAMHILL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire in Yamhill, southwest of Portland. Authorities said on Monday that Johnathan Calhoun died late Sunday night. A Yamhill Fire Protection District spokesperson told KOIN-TV that several other residents of the home safely escaped and that the fire moved to nearby outbuildings before it was brought under control. Forty-seven firefighters helped battle the blaze, along with authorities from the Yamhill Police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. None of them were injured. The estimated total loss from the fire is $175,000 at this time, according to authorities. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

InvestigateWest: Washington state plan would slash emissions

Washington State’s redoubled climate goals and fresh action plan revive hope to cut emissions. But ongoing fossil fuel development in BC could undercut Cascadia’s progress

Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.