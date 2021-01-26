Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION-BATTLE AHEAD

Veteran activists campaign for Biden’s immigration reform

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle. A coalition of national advocacy groups on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to help push through President Joe Biden’s plan to open a citizenship pathway for up to 11 million people. The effort is a longshot. Immigration remains a third rail dividing Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Efforts to shepherd immigration reform through Congress failed in 2007 and 2013. And although Democrats now account for 50 of 100 senators, the bill will need at least 60 votes to pass.

GREEN RIVER KILLER-VICTIM

Genetic genealogy helps ID victim of Green River Killer

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say genetic genealogy has helped identify the youngest known victim of one of the nation’s most prolific serial killers. The remains of 14-year-old Wendy Stephens were found nearly 37 years ago near a baseball field. Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, has pleaded guilty to murdering 49 women and girls in the 1980s. Four of them were unidentified, including Stephens. Researchers at the DNA Doe Project helped with the identification. The project uses publicly available DNA databases to locate relatives of unknown crime victims. The King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle said Monday that Stephens had run away from her home in Denver in 1983.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE GROCERY PAY

Seattle approves extra ‘hazard pay’ for grocery workers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has joined other cities in approving extra pay for grocery store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council on Monday approved legislation requiring large groceries to pay an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay. The Seattle Times reports the legislation passed 8-0, clearing a requirement that it receive a three-quarter super-majority in order to go into effect immediately. The new requirement applies to grocery companies with more than 500 employees worldwide and to stores larger than 10,000 square feet. It does not apply to convenience stores or farmers markets.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-MAYOR

Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man who confronted him

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening. According to a police report Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area.When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.

NEWHOUSE-REPUBLICAN OPPOSITION

GOP leaders demand Newhouse resign over impeachment vote

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Most of the Republican county leaders in U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s congressional district on Monday called for the lawmaker to resign for being one of 10 GOP members of the House to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Six county GOP chairs from the 4th Congressional District, which covers the central portion of Washington state, called for Newhouse to resign. A letter calling for the resignation was dated Monday and signed by the GOP chairs of Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties. The letter says many constituents feel “betrayed” by Newhouse’s Jan. 13 vote. Newhouse says he is not resigning.

POLICE PRECINCT FIRE-PLEA

Alaska man admits setting fire at Seattle police precinct

SEATTLE (AP) — A 20-year-old Alaska man has pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge, acknowledging he set a fire outside a Seattle police precinct during summer protests while others tried to bar a door to keep officers from leaving. Surveillance video showed Desmond David-Pitts piling trash into a sally-port area at the East Precinct and using a lighter to set them ablaze on Aug. 24. Police managed to get outside and extinguish the fire. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced April 27, and he has agreed to pay restitution to the Seattle Police Department for damage to the building.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-UNEMPLOYMENT-FRAUD

California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials say hackers, identity thieves and overseas criminal rings stole an estimated $11.4 billion in unemployment benefits from California last year. But the extent of the fraud might grow far larger: billions more in jobless payments are under investigation. California Labor Secretary Julie Su told reporters in a conference call Monday that of the $114 billion the state has paid in unemployment claims, about 10% has been confirmed as fraudulent. Nearly $20 billion more is considered suspicious. Su says the state did not have sufficient security measures in place and criminals took advantage of the gaps.

NAVY TRAINING-STATE PARKS

Vote on using WA state parks for special forces training

SEATTLE (AP) — This week the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is expected to decide the fate of a Navy proposal to use up to 28 state coastal parks to help train special operations SEALs on how to be undetectable. The Navy held a five-year permit to use five state parks that expired in 2020, and the state commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve a five-year permit for the expanded access. The Seattle Times reports the SEALs training for the special operations forces in state parks is controversial, as these exercises put the elite Special Operations forces in some of the state’s most special outdoor places.

POLICE CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS

Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Protesters have set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Tacoma, Washington. The demonstrators gathered Sunday evening near the intersection where at least two people were hurt on Saturday. Police say the officer had responded to a call about street racers when people in the crowd began hitting the police vehicle. Video widely shared online shows the car plowing through the crowd of pedestrians, hitting at least one person. Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Protesters told news outlets Sunday that they want the officer to be fired.

MOTORIST STRIKES PEDESTRIANS

Motorist hits at least 6 people in Portland, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested. Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport. Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city. Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.