Oregon Daybook

Tuesday, Jan. 26 1:30 PM Portland Copwatch holds news conference on FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – Portland Copwatch holds news conference to discuss Portland Police’s cooperation with FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force

Weblinks: http://portlandcopwatch.org

Contacts: Dan Handelman, Portland Cop Watch, copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org, 1 503 236 3065

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMscuqpqDIqGdGPPQ1Jk4vd8AUWXLAcNY7X

Tuesday, Jan. 26 1:45 PM St. Helens health care workers rally for greater protections – Workers at Meadow Park Health and Specialty Care in St Helens affiliated with SEIU 503 hold a rally, calling on management to take greater steps to protect workers and residents

Location: Walgreens, 175 S Columbia River Hwy, St Helens, OR

Weblinks: https://seiu503.org/, https://twitter.com/SEIULocal503

Contacts: Jay Parasco, parascoj@seiu503.org, 1 808 397 0398; Irene Hunt, SEIU 503, Hunti@seiu503.org, 1 541 743 6384;

Wednesday, Jan. 27 1:00 PM Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions special meeting – Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission hold special meeting on resource conservation and salmon fisheries on the Columbia River

Weblinks: https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/, https://twitter.com/wdfw

Contacts: Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, commission@dfw.wa.gov

Members of the public can view the webinar at https://zoom.us/j/95082566633. No public comment will be taken at the meeting.