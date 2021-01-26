Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:45 p.m.

MOTORIST STRIKES PEDESTRIANS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing one and injuring nine others, police said Tuesday. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MORAL DILEMMA

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — As COVID-19 surged, retired attorney Susan Crowley did some simple math and discovered a chilling fact: people over 60 made up 91% of coronavirus deaths in Oregon. So the 75-year-old was shocked when the state started vaccinating teachers this week before senior citizens in a push to get children back into classrooms. By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that some indoor activities, such as gyms and movie theaters, in Oregon can reopen with a limited capacity beginning Friday. SENT: 300 words.

MOTELS HOUSING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is reviewing 19 applications from non-profits and government agencies in 14 different counties to create unconventional motels-turned-apartment complexes to house wildfire victims and others experiencing homelessness. SENT: 290 words.

IN BRIEF

TEEN DEATH HOSPITAL LAWSUIT: Mother of teen who died by suicide sues Unity Center for $13M.

BIAS CRIME CHARGES: Man faces bias crime charges after store employee harassed.

