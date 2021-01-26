Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 52, Vallivue 34

Butte County 73, Challis 56

Dietrich 46, Camas County 37

Garden Valley 79, Salmon River 58

Gooding 46, Declo 44

Grangeville 56, Kamiah 45

Kimberly 48, Filer 42

Lewiston 65, Coeur d’Alene 59

New Plymouth 67, Payette 34

Prairie 72, Troy 22

Richfield 53, Hagerman 21

Snake River 64, American Falls 36

Soda Springs 75, Marsh Valley 72

South Fremont 71, W. Jefferson 61

St. Maries 65, Priest River 50

Teton 53, Ririe 40

Victory Charter 56, Wilder 34

Watersprings 89, Clark County 11

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 63, Bonneville 44

Borah 39, Capital 28

Buhl 29, Wendell 20

Camas County 53, Dietrich 43

Castleford 28, Hansen 26

Declo 48, Valley 40

Garden Valley 45, Salmon River 33

Genesee 61, Logos 44

Grangeville 62, Orofino 34

Hillcrest 61, Idaho Falls 52

Jerome 52, Twin Falls 49, OT

Kuna 55, Centennial 46

Lakeland 53, Kellogg 38

Lakeside 53, Wallace 47

Lapwai 68, Kamiah 28

Lighthouse Christian 42, Oakley 38

McCall-Donnelly 58, Payette 32

Minico 73, Wood River 27

Mountain Home 58, Canyon Ridge 23

Mullan 36, Troy, Mont. 32

Murtaugh 66, Glenns Ferry 19

New Plymouth 50, Tri-Valley 35

Parma 69, Fruitland 44

Prairie 57, Clearwater Valley 27

Preston 43, Burley 35

Raft River 60, Shoshone 30

Rigby 47, Madison 39

Riverstone International School 44, North Star Charter 34

Skyline 59, Shelley 39

Skyview 39, Rocky Mountain 37

Snake River 37, South Fremont 28

St. Maries 43, Priest River 35

Thunder Ridge 47, Highland 30

Timberline 63, Boise 34

Troy 58, Potlatch 43

