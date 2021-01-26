Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 52, Vallivue 34
Butte County 73, Challis 56
Dietrich 46, Camas County 37
Garden Valley 79, Salmon River 58
Gooding 46, Declo 44
Grangeville 56, Kamiah 45
Kimberly 48, Filer 42
Lewiston 65, Coeur d’Alene 59
New Plymouth 67, Payette 34
Prairie 72, Troy 22
Richfield 53, Hagerman 21
Snake River 64, American Falls 36
Soda Springs 75, Marsh Valley 72
South Fremont 71, W. Jefferson 61
St. Maries 65, Priest River 50
Teton 53, Ririe 40
Victory Charter 56, Wilder 34
Watersprings 89, Clark County 11
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 63, Bonneville 44
Borah 39, Capital 28
Buhl 29, Wendell 20
Camas County 53, Dietrich 43
Castleford 28, Hansen 26
Declo 48, Valley 40
Garden Valley 45, Salmon River 33
Genesee 61, Logos 44
Grangeville 62, Orofino 34
Hillcrest 61, Idaho Falls 52
Jerome 52, Twin Falls 49, OT
Kuna 55, Centennial 46
Lakeland 53, Kellogg 38
Lakeside 53, Wallace 47
Lapwai 68, Kamiah 28
Lighthouse Christian 42, Oakley 38
McCall-Donnelly 58, Payette 32
Minico 73, Wood River 27
Mountain Home 58, Canyon Ridge 23
Mullan 36, Troy, Mont. 32
Murtaugh 66, Glenns Ferry 19
New Plymouth 50, Tri-Valley 35
Parma 69, Fruitland 44
Prairie 57, Clearwater Valley 27
Preston 43, Burley 35
Raft River 60, Shoshone 30
Rigby 47, Madison 39
Riverstone International School 44, North Star Charter 34
Skyline 59, Shelley 39
Skyview 39, Rocky Mountain 37
Snake River 37, South Fremont 28
St. Maries 43, Priest River 35
Thunder Ridge 47, Highland 30
Timberline 63, Boise 34
Troy 58, Potlatch 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/