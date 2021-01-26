Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Jan. 26 10:00 AM Washington state maritime stakeholders announce second group of startup companies – Maritime Blue, Port of Seattle, and Washington State Department of Commerce announce the second group of Maritime Innovation Accelerator startup companies, aimed at spurring new technology and investment the maritime sector

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Wednesday, Jan. 27 11:00 AM State of the Net Conference (virtual) – State of the Net Conference – Internet Policy in Transition. Day one speakers include Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, Republican Rep. John Katko, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Kelly Armstrong, Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, and Trust & Safety Professional Association and Foundation Executive Director Charlotte Willner

Tuesday, Jan. 26 11:30 AM Bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers introduce Raise the Wage Act (virtual) – Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democrats Sen. Patty Murray and Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Bobby Scott and Stephanie Murphy introduce the Raise the Wage Act, legislation that would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 in five steps over the next four years, increasing pay for nearly 32 million workers, via video conference

Tuesday, Jan. 26 2:30 PM House Dems reintroduce New Way Forward Act (virtual) – Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Jesus Garcia, Pramila Jayapal, and Karen Bass reintroduce the New Way Forward Act, to ‘restore fairness and dignity into the immigration laws and address injustice and systemic racism in the U.S. immigration system’, via virtual press conference

Wednesday, Jan. 27 1:00 PM Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions special meeting – Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission hold special meeting on resource conservation and salmon fisheries on the Columbia River

Thursday, Jan. 28 9:30 AM Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council meeting (virtual)

Thursday, Jan. 28 – Saturday, Jan. 30 Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting (virtual)

