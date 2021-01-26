Washington St. looks to end streak vs Colorado

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington State (9-6, 2-6) vs. Colorado (12-4, 7-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks to extend Washington State’s conference losing streak to six games. Washington State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Cal Golden Bears 71-60 on Jan. 7. Colorado is coming off a 70-59 win at Washington State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Washington State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Cougars points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bonton has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. Bonton has 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Washington State is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 9-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Washington State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 83.7 points during those contests. Colorado has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Buffaloes have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

