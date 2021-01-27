BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EARNS BOEING

Boeing closed out its worst year ever financially by losing $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter as the pandemic has undercut demand for planes, and the company announced another costly delay to its new large jetliner designed for long-haul flights. By David Koenig. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

EUROPE BOEING 737 MAX

BERLIN — A modified version of the Boeing 737 Max, incorporating multiple safety upgrades, has been approved to resume flights in Europe, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide, the European aviation safety agency said Wednesday. By David Rising. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON HOSPITAL

SEATTLE — A Seattle-area hospital system was rebuked by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after it offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments to big donors. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS WHEELER

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence. SENT: 400 words.

SOC–NWSL SEASON: NWSL to hold Challenge Cup in April, start season in May.

IN BRIEF

MORTGAGE FRAUD GUILTY PLEA: Everett man pleads guilty to mortgage scam.