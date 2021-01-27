Esposito, Sac State visit EWU

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Sacramento State (6-3, 4-2) vs. Eastern Washington (4-6, 3-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Ethan Esposito and Sacramento State will go up against Tanner Groves and Eastern Washington. Esposito has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games. T. Groves is averaging 21.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Sacramento State’s Esposito, Bryce Fowler and William FitzPatrick have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 78 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 81.4 points per game against Big Sky opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Esposito has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hornets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Washington has 43 assists on 92 field goals (46.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Sacramento State has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the nation. The Eastern Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

