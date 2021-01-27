Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health care leaders are pressing federal officials to explain why Idaho was allotted far fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine than most other states. According to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho has been provided with vaccine at a rate of nearly 10,300 doses for every 100,000 residents. The only state allotted less on a per-capita basis is South Carolina. In contrast, West Virginia has been given more than 15,500 doses for every 100,000 residents. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says his office has reached out to President Joe Biden’s administration to express concern. He says the administration officials didn’t have an immediate answer but promised to look into it.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling ordering Idaho’s elected state treasurer to leave her Statehouse offices. The court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder. Their civil lawsuit sought to oust Republican Treasurer Julie Ellsworth from offices on the first floor in the capitol building. Lawmakers want room for House members and staff offices. The court cited a section of Idaho law giving legislative leaders control over the first floor. That 2007 law came about after then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter refused to allow two underground stories during a Statehouse renovation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end coronavirus restrictions limiting private and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer has passed the Idaho House and is headed to the Senate. But the legislation faces legal and constitutional questions. The House voted 55-15 Monday to approve a concurrent resolution aimed specifically at a Dec. 30 health order by Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The 10-person limit doesn’t apply to religious or political gatherings. The health order contains other restrictions that would be left in place, such as requiring face coverings at long-term care facilities.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 300 Idaho National Guard members returned home Sunday from a deployment to Washington, D.C. The Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen joined about 26,000 other National Guard members from around the country to assist with security during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The group from Idaho arrived in Washington about a week after violent insurrectionists laid siege to the Capitol. Five people died and dozens of Capitol police officers were injured. Idaho National Guard Lt. Col. Steve Arnett says he was apprehensive about the possibility of dealing with violent protesters, but felt the presence of so many National Guard members served as a deterrent.