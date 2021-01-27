Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police identified a man who was pepper-sprayed by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as a lawyer named Cary Cadonau. According to police, Wheeler pepper-sprayed Cadonau after the attorney videotaped him and a former mayor leaving a restaurant Sunday evening. According to the report, Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area. Wheeler told police a man approached him and accused him of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler, re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires in his building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in the tri-county Portland, Oregon, metro area say “tens of thousands” of frontline health care workers have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and that it will likely take weeks before most do. Jessica Guernsey, the Multnomah County public health director, said Tuesday one solution is allocating more doses to the populated area. Guernsey said they have spoken to the Oregon Health Authority about this option and that it is still being discussed. On Tuesday Gov. Kate Brown also announced that some indoor activities, such as gyms and movie theaters, in Oregon can reopen with a limited capacity beginning Friday. However, the new modifications announced Tuesday do not apply to indoor dining.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators say they have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing a 77-year-old woman. The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday the driver is hospitalized and expected to be booked into jail afterward. The man is accused of driving into people and cars over a 15-block span Monday. The woman who died was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV and nine other people were injured. Police say that after the driver fled on foot, neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and took him into custody. His name has not been released.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Oregon teachers are eligible for COVID-19 shots before senior citizens after Democratic Gov. Kate Brown decided to prioritize reopening schools. The decision has outraged older people and underscores the moral dilemma state and local officials across the U.S. are facing as they decide who’s first in line for the vaccine. Ethicists say America hasn’t faced such a stark moral calculus in generations. Everyone from the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions to communities of color and front-line workers are clamoring for the scarce vaccine. And each group has a compelling argument for why they should get priority.