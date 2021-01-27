Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is touting big improvements in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines, but he’s also urging residents to remain vigilant as new, more contagious variants of the disease spread in the state. Inslee says more than 39,000 doses were administered in Washington on Monday _ a big jump toward the state’s goal of 45,000 per day _ and that the federal government is boosting the supply to the states by 16% over the next three weeks. Still, problems persist, including that many of the people now eligible for the vaccine, including everyone over 65, have had trouble finding appointments to get the shots.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate Committee in Washington heard public testimony on a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any public demonstration across the state. Proponents called it a common-sense measure amid heightened political divisions, while opponents argued it would infringe on constitutional gun rights. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a demonstration at a public place or while being within 1,0000 feet of a demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds. Violation of the proposed law would be a gross misdemeanor.

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are recommending a pair of firsts for Washington state’s two U.S. attorney posts. Nick Brown, the former counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, would be the first Black U.S. attorney in western Washington, and Vanessa Waldref, a Justice Department environmental lawyer and former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Spokane, would be the first woman to run the shop there. The senators forwarded the recommendations to the Biden administration and say they hope for quick appointments and Senate confirmations. They said both candidates have served their country with distinction and would do well enforcing federal law and civil rights.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle. A coalition of national advocacy groups on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to help push through President Joe Biden’s plan to open a citizenship pathway for up to 11 million people. The effort is a longshot. Immigration remains a third rail dividing Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Efforts to shepherd immigration reform through Congress failed in 2007 and 2013. And although Democrats now account for 50 of 100 senators, the bill will need at least 60 votes to pass.