Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — A rematch between Oregon State and USC tops the Pac-12 this week after a game between Oregon and No. 23 UCLA was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Trojans are 1.5 games behind UCLA for the conference lead and are coming off an eight-point win over Stanford. The Beavers have won three straight, including a two-point win over the Trojans last week. The No. 6 Stanford women try to get back on track against the conference’s Washington schools after losing 2 of its previous 3 games.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 24 Oklahoma will face a pair of top-10 opponents after returning to The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in two years. The Sooners face No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama this week in key matchups on the AP Top 25 national schedule. Oklahoma is coming off a win against No. 15 Kansas. The Sooners are in the midst of seven matchups against ranked teams in eight games. The week also includes the Crimson Tide playing with their highest ranking since last cracking the top 10 in 2007, first against Kentucky.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amari McCray had a career-high 22 points as Portland State defeated St. Martin’s 69-60. Paris Dawson had 12 points for Portland State (4-8). James Scott added 10 points. Khalid Thomas had three blocks. Tyler Velasquez had 12 points and six assists for the Saints. Demonte Malloy added 11 points. Tyke Thompson had six rebounds.