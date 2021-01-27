Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Thousands of Portland’s health care workers not vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in the tri-county Portland, Oregon, metro area say “tens of thousands” of frontline health care workers have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and that it will likely take weeks before most do. Jessica Guernsey, the Multnomah County public health director, said Tuesday one solution is allocating more doses to the populated area. Guernsey said they have spoken to the Oregon Health Authority about this option and that it is still being discussed. On Tuesday Gov. Kate Brown also announced that some indoor activities, such as gyms and movie theaters, in Oregon can reopen with a limited capacity beginning Friday. However, the new modifications announced Tuesday do not apply to indoor dining.

MOTORIST STRIKES PEDESTRIANS

Police: Terrorism didn’t motivate fatal Oregon car attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators say they have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing a 77-year-old woman. The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday the driver is hospitalized and expected to be booked into jail afterward. The man is accused of driving into people and cars over a 15-block span Monday. The woman who died was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV and nine other people were injured. Police say that after the driver fled on foot, neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and took him into custody. His name has not been released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MORAL DILEMMA

Who goes first? Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Oregon teachers are eligible for COVID-19 shots before senior citizens after Democratic Gov. Kate Brown decided to prioritize reopening schools. The decision has outraged older people and underscores the moral dilemma state and local officials across the U.S. are facing as they decide who’s first in line for the vaccine. Ethicists say America hasn’t faced such a stark moral calculus in generations. Everyone from the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions to communities of color and front-line workers are clamoring for the scarce vaccine. And each group has a compelling argument for why they should get priority.

TEEN DEATH-HOSPITAL LAWSUIT

Mother of teen who died sues Unity Center for $13M

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a Portland teen who died by suicide shortly after medical staff allegedly evaluated and released him from the Unity Center for Behavioral Health has filed a $13 million lawsuit against two of the organizations that operate the center. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Leila Mesch’s lawsuit lists Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University as defendants, alleging they are negligent for the death of 18-year-old Jacob Mesch. Legacy Health spokesman Brian Terrett declined comment because of the pending litigation. OHSU spokeswoman Tamara Hargens-Bradley also declined comment, citing patient privacy laws.

MOTELS-HOUSING

Motels for homeless will open in February at the earliest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is reviewing 19 applications from non-profits and government agencies in 14 different counties to create unconventional motels-turned-apartment complexes to house wildfire victims and others experiencing homelessness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports this comes three months after the Legislature allocated $65 million to buy motels to combat homelessness. However, the non-profit organization tasked with vetting applicants and distributing money to purchase the motels now anticipates that the first properties won’t be available for occupancy until at least mid-February, more than a month after the agency had hoped to start having units available.

BIAS CRIME CHARGES

Man faces bias crime charges after store employee harassed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is facing several charges in connection with an attack on a convenience store worker in Portland. KGW-TV reports police say Brian Christopher Miller yelled anti-Muslim slurs and threatened to kill the 68-year-old gas station worker, who is Muslim and emigrated from Afghanistan. Police say the employee recorded the attack on his cellphone as he called 911. In the video released by police, Miller can be seen yelling at the worker for several minutes. Police say Miller shoved a food case at the victim and stole items. It wasn’t immediately known if Miller has a lawyer to comment on the case.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-MAYOR

Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man who confronted him

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening. According to a police report Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area.When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.