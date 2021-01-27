Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee touts vaccine improvements, urges vigilance

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is touting big improvements in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines, but he’s also urging residents to remain vigilant as new, more contagious variants of the disease spread in the state. Inslee says more than 39,000 doses were administered in Washington on Monday _ a big jump toward the state’s goal of 45,000 per day _ and that the federal government is boosting the supply to the states by 16% over the next three weeks. Still, problems persist, including that many of the people now eligible for the vaccine, including everyone over 65, have had trouble finding appointments to get the shots.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-OPEN CARRY

Washington considers open carry ban at demonstrations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate Committee in Washington heard public testimony on a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any public demonstration across the state. Proponents called it a common-sense measure amid heightened political divisions, while opponents argued it would infringe on constitutional gun rights. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a demonstration at a public place or while being within 1,0000 feet of a demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds. Violation of the proposed law would be a gross misdemeanor.

US ATTORNEYS-WASHINGTON STATE

Pair of firsts recommended for Washington US attorney posts

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are recommending a pair of firsts for Washington state’s two U.S. attorney posts. Nick Brown, the former counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, would be the first Black U.S. attorney in western Washington, and Vanessa Waldref, a Justice Department environmental lawyer and former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Spokane, would be the first woman to run the shop there. The senators forwarded the recommendations to the Biden administration and say they hope for quick appointments and Senate confirmations. They said both candidates have served their country with distinction and would do well enforcing federal law and civil rights.

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION-BATTLE AHEAD

Veteran activists campaign for Biden’s immigration reform

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle. A coalition of national advocacy groups on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to help push through President Joe Biden’s plan to open a citizenship pathway for up to 11 million people. The effort is a longshot. Immigration remains a third rail dividing Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Efforts to shepherd immigration reform through Congress failed in 2007 and 2013. And although Democrats now account for 50 of 100 senators, the bill will need at least 60 votes to pass.

SMALL PLANE SEARCH

Coast Guard searching Washington waters for downed plane

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a search is underway for a small plane that reportedly crashed into the water near Port Angeles, Washington. The Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday evening that a Cessna 170 with one man aboard was flying from Ketchikan, Alaska, when it reportedly crashed at about 5 p.m. The Coast Guard says its search crew, along with Canadian partners, were looking for the plane northeast of Port Angeles. Port Angeles is northwest of Seattle on the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Washington state school district to return to class for K-2

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district has welcomed back some students to in-person classes after the district made arrangements to help its educators access the coronavirus vaccine. FOX 13 reported that the Bellevue School District east of Seattle is allowing second graders to return to in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday of this week, with remote learning on Wednesday and no school on Friday. The announcement came after the Bellevue Education Association said that teachers will not come back inside a classroom until all of their educators are inoculated. However, the district and association came to an agreement on Monday that allows K-2 to gradually return to in-person instruction.

DOMESTIC TERRORIST-RESENTENCED

Last of 4 domestic terrorists sentenced to 55 years in jail

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The last of four domestic terrorists who robbed banks and planted bombs in the Spokane region in 1996 has been resentenced to 55 years in federal prison.Charles Barbee, 68, along with his co-conspirators, were linked to the white supremacist Phineas Priesthood group and were convicted of multiple federal crimes which carry mandatory minimum prison sentences.Among their bomb targets was The Spokesman-Review’s Spokane Valley office and a Planned Parenthood clinic. No one was killed.The Spokesman-Review reported that a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision found that some of the statutes the men were convicted under were unconstitutionally vague.Barbee was resentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William Fremming Nielsen.

STARBUCKS-RESULTS

Starbucks’ recovery, solid in China, still slow in the US

Starbucks’ recovery slowed at the end of last year as U.S. coronavirus cases mounted. But the coffee titan says it’s confident its U.S. business will fully recover by March. The Seattle-based company said Tuesday that its sales at stores opened at least a year fell 5% in the October-December period. That was an improvement from the prior quarter, but still a bigger decline than Wall Street was expecting. Starbucks also fell short of revenue forecasts. The company reported sales of $6.7 billion in its fiscal first quarter. Starbucks said its business has fully recovered in China, but its U.S. business is still impacted by lower store traffic.

YAKAMAS WINE LAWSUIT

Yakamas sue wineries for using traditional language, culture

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Zillah winemakers and a wine labeling company have agreed to stop using names from the Yakama Nation’s traditional language after a lawsuit. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Yakama Nation General Council filed the lawsuit Jan. 21 in U.S. District Court. Named in the lawsuit are Sheridan Vineyard, Dineen Vineyard, Xpress Liquor and Wine, and St. Hilaire Cellars. The tribe filed a motion Monday dismissing Sheridan and Dineen as defendants after they agreed to stop using the names. Xpress Liquor and Wine is accused of selling wine with such labels and St. Hilaire Cellars is accused of making the labels. Calls to those businesses seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

AP-US-WALGREENS-NEW-CEO

Walgreens taps Starbucks exec Brewer as its new CEO

Walgreens has tapped Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO, which will make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company. Brewer will take over as Walgreens CEO on March 15 after a little more than three years as Starbucks’ chief operating officer. Brewer succeeds Stefano Pessina, who will transition to executive chairman of Walgreens’ board. Pessina praised Brewer’s expertise in operations, customer relations, talent development and digital innovation. Brewer is also the former president and CEO of Sam’s Club.