Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 1:00 PM Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions special meeting – Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission hold special meeting on resource conservation and salmon fisheries on the Columbia River

Weblinks: https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/, https://twitter.com/wdfw

Contacts: Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, commission@dfw.wa.gov

Members of the public can view the webinar at https://zoom.us/j/95082566633. No public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 1:00 PM Oregon Health Authority Nurse Staffing Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

ZoomGov meeting; dial: 669-254-5252 * Meeting ID: 160 109 9025 * Passcode: 528324