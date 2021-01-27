WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)Hit 5
10-18-23-27-30
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.09 millionKeno
04-05-09-13-14-19-22-26-29-30-33-37-38-40-47-61-65-68-76-78
(four, five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-eight)Lotto
10-20-21-26-37-45
(ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 millionMatch 4
06-11-18-21
(six, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $25 millionPowerball
17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million