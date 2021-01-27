WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Hit 5

10-18-23-27-30

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.09 million

Keno

04-05-09-13-14-19-22-26-29-30-33-37-38-40-47-61-65-68-76-78

(four, five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

Lotto

10-20-21-26-37-45

(ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Match 4

06-11-18-21

(six, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Powerball

17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million