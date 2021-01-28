BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced changes to the state’s economic reopening plan that allows seven counties to move next week into Phase 2, which allows limited indoor dining among other loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 370 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE OPEN CARRY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Senate committee on Thursday approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any permitted public demonstration across Washington state. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 510 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE COLUMBUS POLICE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The police chief of Ohio’s capital and largest city was forced out Thursday after the mayor who hired him said he’d lost confidence in the chief’s ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill. SENT: 700 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE HOSPITALS

SEATTLE — Earlier this week, there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, a hospital near the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The unit had cared for as many as eight patients at a time during the heights of the pandemic. By Manuel Valdes. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos, video.

AMAZON SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked federal regulators to block multiple shareholder proposals addressing criticism of company stances on curbing hate speech, diversity in hiring, workplace conditions and surveillance technologies. SENT: 480 words.

SPORTS

MLS LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

The Major League Soccer Players Association has proposed extending the current collective bargaining agreement with the league through the 2026 season. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 400 words.

BKL–WNBA FREE AGENCY

Candace Parker is headed home and Kayla McBride is getting a fresh start in Minnesota. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 820 words.

IN BRIEF

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT CLEARING: City begins clearing homeless camp at Bellingham City Hall.

VACCINATIONS RESIDENTS ONLY: Washington health officials: residents only for vaccines.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FRUIT PLANT: Evans Fruit fined $150K for workplace COVID-19 violations.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE GRADUATION WAIVERS: Washington House passes graduation waiver measure.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE: Senate passes unemployment bill to help workers, businesses

KING COUNTY CHILD CARE LEVY: King Co. executive pushes $811 million child care levy.

AIRPORT PLANT CLOSING: Airplane plant closing in Spokane suburb, costing 130 jobs.

DEPUTY STANDOFF SENTENCING: Man who pointed loaded handgun at deputies sentenced