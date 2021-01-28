FS Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) _ FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.4 million.

The Mountlake Terrace, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of $2.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.7 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.3 million, or $8.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.5 million.

FS Bancorp shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

