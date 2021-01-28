Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:43 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine in the next phase of the rollout is being put to the test in Oregon. An advisory committee will vote Thursday on whether to prioritize people of color, target those with chronic medical conditions or some combination. The debate shows the growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court documents say a motorist accused of hitting pedestrians, bicyclists and killing a 77-year-old woman Monday in Portland, Oregon has pleaded not guilty to murder and has given detectives bizarre explanations about the incident. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Rivas initially claimed his Honda Element was having brake problems and that he was searching for an auto repair shop. He also suggested people injured could have been inflicted by “another, similar looking” Honda car that was not his. Rivas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, seven counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and six counts of assault.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials announced an additional 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allocated to Oregon’s Portland metro area. The announcement was made a day after Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington health officials officials said that “tens of thousands” of 1A health care workers in the area have not been vaccinated and likely will not be for weeks, as there are not enough doses to go around for the increasing amount of people eligible for shots. During the week of Feb. 1, the Tri-County area is expected to receive 32,000 doses — out of that, 17,000 are earmarked by the state to be administered to 1A health care workers and 15,000 for educators.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers will soon decide how to respond to a new report that found a legislator’s persistent and unwelcome romantic advances made two women concerned that the male lawmaker might undercut their work at the Capitol if they rejected his attempts to rekindle romantic relationships. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, also had a long-term relationship with a third woman, during which he exhibited behavior that could be interpreted as controlling and in some cases abusive, according to the report released this week. The independent investigators spent nine months looking into allegations that Hernandez sexually harassed multiple women at the Capitol. In a statememnt Hernandez apologized to anyone made to feel uncomforable.