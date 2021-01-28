Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:43 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area hospital system was rebuked by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after it offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments to big donors. The Seattle Times reports Overlake Medical Center & Clinics emailed about 110 donors last week who gave more than $10,000 to the hospital system, telling them that vaccine slots were available. The email gave the donors an access code to register for appointments “by invite” only. At the same time the public-facing Overlake registration site was fully booked through March. The medical center’s chief operating officer said the invitation was a quick-fix solution after the hospital’s scheduling system failed. Overlake shut down online access to the invite-only clinic after getting a call from Inslee’s staff.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The manager of an Everett call center has pleaded guilty to a scam that took $2.5 million from about 1,000 distressed homeowners. Edwin Josue Herrera Rosales faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 4. Prosecutors say Herrera operated call centers under the names “Sound Solutions Group,” “Community Assistance Center,” and California-based “Sienna Support Network.” He and his co-conspirators sent solicitation mailers to homeowners nationwide that promised to reduce mortgage debts and lower their monthly payments. The customers paid an upfront fee of $3,000 for the company to negotiate a favorable mortgage modification, but the company had no legal or “underwriting” staff.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is touting big improvements in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines, but he’s also urging residents to remain vigilant as new, more contagious variants of the disease spread in the state. Inslee says more than 39,000 doses were administered in Washington on Monday _ a big jump toward the state’s goal of 45,000 per day _ and that the federal government is boosting the supply to the states by 16% over the next three weeks. Still, problems persist, including that many of the people now eligible for the vaccine, including everyone over 65, have had trouble finding appointments to get the shots.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate Committee in Washington heard public testimony on a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any public demonstration across the state. Proponents called it a common-sense measure amid heightened political divisions, while opponents argued it would infringe on constitutional gun rights. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a demonstration at a public place or while being within 1,0000 feet of a demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds. Violation of the proposed law would be a gross misdemeanor.