Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault following his arrest last weekend. Wheeler was additionally charged with domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest by King County Prosecutors. Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 9. The Seahawks officially waived Wheeler after details emerged of his arrest. The Seahawks say they are saddened by the details emerging about Wheeler and strongly condemn domestic violence. Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the jail early Saturday. He was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

PULLMAN, Wash. – (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season as No. 6 Stanford smothered Washington State 71-49. In the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars, Kiana Williams added another 17 points for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State. Johanna Teder had 12 points for Washington State (8-5, 6-5), which was undone by poor shooting and Stanford’s smothering defense.

UNDATED (AP) — A rematch between Oregon State and USC tops the Pac-12 this week after a game between Oregon and No. 23 UCLA was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Trojans are 1.5 games behind UCLA for the conference lead and are coming off an eight-point win over Stanford. The Beavers have won three straight, including a two-point win over the Trojans last week. The No. 6 Stanford women try to get back on track against the conference’s Washington schools after losing 2 of its previous 3 games.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as jam-packed as first thought. The NBA said Wednesday it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons. Portland will now visit Washington on Tuesday, a game that was originally set for the second half. Washington will play at Charlotte on Feb. 7, a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 20. And that means the Blazers, who were scheduled to visit the Hornets that day, will now go to Charlotte in the second half of the schedule. Elsewhere, the virus-affected Grizzlies returned to practice Wednesday.