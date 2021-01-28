Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Irritated by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns. The push is underway in such states as Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania, where legislators are seeking a constitutional amendment to strip the governor of many of his emergency powers. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1030 words. WITH AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday ordered the state’s seven public health districts and providers to regularly report the number of coronavirus vaccine doses they have received and administered to increase transparency. The Republican governor issued an executive order that also requires the entities to show how many doses they have in their inventories. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 400 words.

EDUCATION BUDGET

BOISE — Idaho’s schools chief on Thursday asked lawmakers for a 3.8% budget increase to about $2.4 billion to educate the more than 300,000 students in grades K-12. Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Thursday that educating students has been especially difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 250 words.

STATEHOUSE-CORONAVIRUS LAWSUIT

BOISE — A federal judge has agreed to speed up the timeline for a lawsuit brought by two Idaho lawmakers concerned about a lack of coronavirus precautions at the Statehouse. Democrat Reps. Muffy Davis of Ketchum and Sue Chew of Boise both have health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications if they are infected with COVID-19. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 350 words by 4 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE HOSPITALS

SEATTLE — Earlier this week, there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, a hospital near the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The unit had cared for as many as eight patients at a time during the heights of the pandemic. The recent decrease, along with the vaccination of medical personnel and a dip in overall case numbers in King County, which includes Seattle, were giving a welcome boost to the staff at the hospital. SENT: 440 words. WITH AP Photos, Video.

ALSO:

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP-IDAHO: Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers

VACCINATION-RESIDENTS ONLY: Washington health officials: residents only for vaccines