Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Ex-Idaho House speakers blast lawmakers over power struggle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two former Republican speakers of the Idaho House are blasting the Republican-dominated Legislature for its attempts to strip GOP Gov. Brad Little and future governors of emergency powers. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Bruce Newcomb sided with the governor in a power struggle triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that has upended daily life with restrictions and mask-wearing since March. The former speakers called on lawmakers to end the “political jockeying and untruths.” Lawmakers have introduced about a dozen bills aimed at shifting power from the governor to the Legislature. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke didn’t respond to a text from The Associated Press.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho leaders ask why the state’s vaccine allotment is low

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health care leaders are pressing federal officials to explain why Idaho was allotted far fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine than most other states. According to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho has been provided with vaccine at a rate of nearly 10,300 doses for every 100,000 residents. The only state allotted less on a per-capita basis is South Carolina. In contrast, West Virginia has been given more than 15,500 doses for every 100,000 residents. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says his office has reached out to President Joe Biden’s administration to express concern. He says the administration officials didn’t have an immediate answer but promised to look into it.

IDAHO TREASURER-OFFICE SPACE

Court rules against Idaho treasurer in office space fight

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling ordering Idaho’s elected state treasurer to leave her Statehouse offices. The court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder. Their civil lawsuit sought to oust Republican Treasurer Julie Ellsworth from offices on the first floor in the capitol building. Lawmakers want room for House members and staff offices. The court cited a section of Idaho law giving legislative leaders control over the first floor. That 2007 law came about after then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter refused to allow two underground stories during a Statehouse renovation.

CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKERS-TECH COMPANIES

Idaho lawmakers want investment money out of Twitter, others

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of conservative Idaho lawmakers is asking managers of the state’s employee retirement system to divest in tech companies they say don’t value free speech. The 22 Republican lawmakers and Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in a letter sent Monday say that $650,000 should be removed from Twitter, Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook. Those companies have either banned former President Donald Trump from social media platforms or taken other actions angering his supporters. The lawmakers say that by investing in those companies, retirement fund managers are censoring the political and religious speech of Idaho residents. The Public Employee Retirement System responded with a memo citing investment strategy, but didn’t mention divesting.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Resolution to lift limits on gatherings passes Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end coronavirus restrictions limiting private and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer has passed the Idaho House and is headed to the Senate. But the legislation faces legal and constitutional questions. The House voted 55-15 Monday to approve a concurrent resolution aimed specifically at a Dec. 30 health order by Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The 10-person limit doesn’t apply to religious or political gatherings. The health order contains other restrictions that would be left in place, such as requiring face coverings at long-term care facilities.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH

House bill would ban trans females from women’s sports

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House has passed a bill that would ban transgender females from competing on women’s sports teams sponsored by public schools and universities. The bill passed 61-38 on Wednesday and advances to the Senate. GOP Rep. John Fuller said his bill was intended to protect the opportunity of females to compete in sports without being forced to compete against males. Opponents argued the bill was discriminatory and the state could lose federal education funding. Fuller also asked the House to reconsider his bill to prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The bill had failed 51-49 on third reading Tuesday, The motion to reconsider was rejected 53-46.