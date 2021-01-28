Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon puts debate over race in vaccine rollout to test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine in the next phase of the rollout is being put to the test in Oregon. An advisory committee will vote Thursday on whether to prioritize people of color, target those with chronic medical conditions or some combination. The debate shows the growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

Driver accused in Oregon road rampage pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court documents say a motorist accused of hitting pedestrians, bicyclists and killing a 77-year-old woman Monday in Portland, Oregon has pleaded not guilty to murder and has given detectives bizarre explanations about the incident. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Rivas initially claimed his Honda Element was having brake problems and that he was searching for an auto repair shop. He also suggested people injured could have been inflicted by “another, similar looking” Honda car that was not his. Rivas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, seven counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and six counts of assault.

Oregon’s metro region to receive additional vaccine doses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials announced an additional 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allocated to Oregon’s Portland metro area. The announcement was made a day after Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington health officials officials said that “tens of thousands” of 1A health care workers in the area have not been vaccinated and likely will not be for weeks, as there are not enough doses to go around for the increasing amount of people eligible for shots. During the week of Feb. 1, the Tri-County area is expected to receive 32,000 doses — out of that, 17,000 are earmarked by the state to be administered to 1A health care workers and 15,000 for educators.

Report: Lawmaker made women feel uncomfortable at Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers will soon decide how to respond to a new report that found a legislator’s persistent and unwelcome romantic advances made two women concerned that the male lawmaker might undercut their work at the Capitol if they rejected his attempts to rekindle romantic relationships. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, also had a long-term relationship with a third woman, during which he exhibited behavior that could be interpreted as controlling and in some cases abusive, according to the report released this week. The independent investigators spent nine months looking into allegations that Hernandez sexually harassed multiple women at the Capitol. In a statememnt Hernandez apologized to anyone made to feel uncomforable.

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired. Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic. Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring so officials decided to offer them to other stranded drivers. All the doses were administered, including one to a sheriff’s employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others.

Interstate 5 south closed in southern Oregon due to storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that has brought as much as 3 feet of snow to northern California has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to turn back Interstate 5 southbound traffic near Ashland, Oregon. All traffic was affected by the closure Wednesday afternoon and there was no estimate of when the freeway will reopen to southbound travel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Department of Transportation says hazardous driving conditions begin south of Yreka, California. However, he says traffic stopped in northern California has stressed services and filled hotels.

Police find no bias, terror motive in Portland road rampage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators have identified the driver accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring nine other people in Portland, Oregon. And they say they’ve found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated him. Sixty-four-year-old Paul Rivas has been booked into jail on charges of murder, assault and driving offenses after speeding along residential streets and apparently targeting pedestrians with his car on Monday. The woman who died, 77-year-old Jean Gerich, was dragged beneath the wheels. Her family says she beat cancer five years ago, got her first coronavirus shot last week and “was overjoyed to get out in the world again.”

Hospital system rebuked after offering vaccine to donors

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area hospital system was rebuked by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after it offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments to big donors. The Seattle Times reports Overlake Medical Center & Clinics emailed about 110 donors last week who gave more than $10,000 to the hospital system, telling them that vaccine slots were available. The email gave the donors an access code to register for appointments “by invite” only. At the same time the public-facing Overlake registration site was fully booked through March. The medical center’s chief operating officer said the invitation was a quick-fix solution after the hospital’s scheduling system failed. Overlake shut down online access to the invite-only clinic after getting a call from Inslee’s staff.