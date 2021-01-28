Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINES MINORITIES

PORTLAND, Ore. — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine was put to the test Thursday in Oregon, but people of color won’t be the specific focus in the next phase of the state’s rollout as tensions around equity and access to the shots emerge nationwide. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS MAYOR

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawyer who Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hit with pepper spray after the man aggressively confronted him on Sunday has released a statement expressing remorse. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced changes to the state’s economic reopening plan that allows seven counties to move next week into Phase 2, which allows limited indoor dining among other loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. The counties that will ease rules include those that constitute the Seattle metro area. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE HOSPITALS

SEATTLE — Earlier this week, there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, a hospital near the University of Washington campus in Seattle. By Manuel Valdes. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos, video.

SPORTS

MLS LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

The Major League Soccer Players Association has proposed extending the current collective bargaining agreement with the league through the 2026 season. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 400 words.

