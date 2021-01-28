Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:31 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 51, Cole Valley 47

Clark Fork 65, Hot Springs, Mont. 43

Firth 46, Ririe 28

Lakeland 71, Sandpoint 64

Marsh Valley 74, American Falls 27

Post Falls 48, Lake City 43

Prairie 58, Clearwater Valley 23

Salmon River 61, Council 54

South Fremont 69, Sugar-Salem 61

West Side 73, Malad 72, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 60, Skyview 33

Butte County 81, Challis 30

Highland 48, Pocatello 26

Hillcrest 50, Shelley 37

Lake City 47, Post Falls 32

Lakeland 63, Sandpoint 49

Murtaugh 63, Shoshone 30

Salmon River 49, Council 47

Skyline 53, Rigby 41

Thunder Ridge 57, Bonneville 43

Wallace 46, Clark Fork 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

