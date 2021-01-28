Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 51, Cole Valley 47
Clark Fork 65, Hot Springs, Mont. 43
Firth 46, Ririe 28
Lakeland 71, Sandpoint 64
Marsh Valley 74, American Falls 27
Post Falls 48, Lake City 43
Prairie 58, Clearwater Valley 23
Salmon River 61, Council 54
South Fremont 69, Sugar-Salem 61
West Side 73, Malad 72, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 60, Skyview 33
Butte County 81, Challis 30
Highland 48, Pocatello 26
Hillcrest 50, Shelley 37
Lake City 47, Post Falls 32
Lakeland 63, Sandpoint 49
Murtaugh 63, Shoshone 30
Salmon River 49, Council 47
Skyline 53, Rigby 41
Thunder Ridge 57, Bonneville 43
Wallace 46, Clark Fork 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/