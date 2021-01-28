WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)Hit 5
03-09-26-33-41
(three, nine, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 millionKeno
01-13-15-16-18-20-22-26-30-40-41-42-46-50-57-60-70-71-73-79
(one, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-nine)Match 4
12-16-22-23
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $25 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
