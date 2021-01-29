BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:00 p.m.

FOSTER CARE LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Washington state is failing hundreds of foster children by shuttling them among placements, including short-term stays in hotels and state offices, advocacy groups alleged in a federal lawsuit. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

SEATTLE — The schools chief in Washington state is pushing for teachers to get vaccinated for the coronavirus when it’s their turn but also insisting they get back to classrooms immediately, shot or not. By Sally Ho. SENT: 450 words.

SEATTLE VACCINE FREEZER FAILURE

SEATTLE — Seattle hospitals rushed out COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of people in the middle of the night after a freezer they were being stored in failed. SENT: 370 words.

TRUMP REPUBLICANS STATE PARTIES

As former President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection, state and county Republican Party committees have rushed to Trump’s defense. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE COLUMBUS POLICE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The next police chief of Columbus must come from outside the agency and through a national search, community activists critical of policing in Ohio’s largest city insisted Friday. Thomas Quinlan, who is white, was selected in December 2019. He was chosen over Perry Tarrant, a former assistant police chief in Seattle, who is Black. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNCONVENTIONAL HELP

Event organizers and other unconventional logistics experts are using their skills to help the nation vaccinate as many people against COVID-19 as possible. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

NAVY STATE PARKS

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The U.S. Navy has been granted permission to conduct special operations training at some Washington state parks, with mitigation requirements specific to each park, officials said. SENT: 360 words.

IDAHO MARIJUANA CONSTITUTIONAL BAN

BOISE, Idaho. — As legal weed becomes a reality in every corner of the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC–MLS-Labor Negotiations

Major League Soccer has extended its deadline for negotiating adjustments to the existing collective bargaining agreement until Feb. 4 and warned it is prepared to lock out players if a deal isn’t reached by then. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

SEAHAWKS WALDRON

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, the first time in his career he’ll be responsible for running an offense and calling plays. By Tim Booth. SENT: 530 words.

BKW–T25-STANFORD WASHINGTON STATE

PULLMAN, Wash. — Anna Wilson scored only three points in No. 6 Stanford’s 77-49 win over Washington State on Friday, but coach Tara VanDerveer said she made a huge impact on the game.

BBO MLB GRIFFEY: Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development

IN BRIEF

BLACK LIVES MATTER CASE COSTS: Seattle ordered to pay $82K to Black Lives Matter lawyers.

MAYOR HIRES FORMER MAYOR: Portland mayor hires former mayor to help advance agenda.

WASHINGTON BODIES IN CAR: Arrest made after bodies found in vehicle.

ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT: Sporting goods worker shoots robbery suspect in chest