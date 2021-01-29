Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:32 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 69, Blackfoot 62

Burley 53, Mountain Home 33

Castleford 62, Carey 47

Filer 50, Gooding 44

Grace 70, Challis 49

Hansen 50, Notus 42

Idaho Falls 55, Rigby 52

Jerome 74, Canyon Ridge 57

Kendrick 59, Orofino 49

Kimberly 45, Buhl 39

Lighthouse Christian 69, Raft River 56

Madison 53, Highland 49

Oakley 42, Murtaugh 36

Prairie 57, Potlatch 24

Preston 67, Pocatello 62

Shoshone 41, Glenns Ferry 37

Thunder Ridge 61, Hillcrest 58

Timberline 41, Borah 37

Twin Falls 45, Wood River 34

Victory Charter 53, Rimrock 26

Wendell 78, Dietrich 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 45, Castleford 29

Cole Valley 47, Melba 37

Columbia 43, Bishop Kelly 28

Firth 32, Ririe 27

Parma 66, Weiser 53

Snake River 49, Marsh Valley 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content