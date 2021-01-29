Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 69, Blackfoot 62
Burley 53, Mountain Home 33
Castleford 62, Carey 47
Filer 50, Gooding 44
Grace 70, Challis 49
Hansen 50, Notus 42
Idaho Falls 55, Rigby 52
Jerome 74, Canyon Ridge 57
Kendrick 59, Orofino 49
Kimberly 45, Buhl 39
Lighthouse Christian 69, Raft River 56
Madison 53, Highland 49
Oakley 42, Murtaugh 36
Prairie 57, Potlatch 24
Preston 67, Pocatello 62
Shoshone 41, Glenns Ferry 37
Thunder Ridge 61, Hillcrest 58
Timberline 41, Borah 37
Twin Falls 45, Wood River 34
Victory Charter 53, Rimrock 26
Wendell 78, Dietrich 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 45, Castleford 29
Cole Valley 47, Melba 37
Columbia 43, Bishop Kelly 28
Firth 32, Ririe 27
Parma 66, Weiser 53
Snake River 49, Marsh Valley 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments