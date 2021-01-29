Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attempts by the Republican-dominated Legislature to wrest power from GOP Gov. Brad Little when it comes to emergency declarations during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic appear to have taken a hit. The Idaho attorney general’s office in an opinion on Thursday says a strategy by the Legislature to use concurrent resolutions that don’t require a governor’s signature to end a governor’s emergency declaration is not contained in the Idaho Constitution. The Attorney General’s office says such a concurrent resolution merely expresses the Legislature’s preference but has no legal effect. Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward several concurrent resolutions aiming to end Little’s coronavirus emergency.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho. Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday. The Post Register reported that Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum in exchange for the autographed donation. Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is ordering the state’s seven public health districts and providers to regularly report the number of coronavirus vaccine doses they have received and administered to increase transparency. The Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday that also requires the entities to show how many doses they have in their inventories. Little says he wants to make sure doses are administered within seven days of entering Idaho. Idaho is getting about 24,000 doses a week. Nearly 90,000 people have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine. The virus has infected more than 160,000 residents, and more than 1,700 have died.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to speed up the timeline for a lawsuit brought by two Idaho lawmakers concerned about a lack of coronavirus precautions at the Statehouse. Democrat Reps. Muffy Davis of Ketchum and Sue Chew of Boise have health conditions that put them at higher risk if they get COVID-19. There have been cases of the contagious illness among Capitol staffers, but Idaho’s legislative leaders have declined to require masks and lawmakers aren’t allowed to attend and vote remotely. The judge agreed Thursday to speed the case, ordering Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and the Legislature to file a response by the end of Tuesday.