Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine has been put to the test in Oregon. But people of color won’t be the specific focus in the next phase of the state’s rollout. An advisory committee decided Thursday to prioritize those with chronic medical conditions, essential workers and others. But the debate shows a growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

PORTLAND (AP) — One man was arrested and one 40 mm less lethal round was deployed after a group gathered outside the Portland, Oregon, Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Wednesday night. KOIN reports the large group began gathering outside the ICE building shortly before 10 p.m. Portland police say the crowd blocked traffic and set a dumpster on fire, which they eventually pushed in front of the building. Federal officers then emerged to push the crowd back in order to allow Portland Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the flames. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crowd began firing off rock-like projectiles at federal officers. A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer who Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasted with pepper spray after the man aggressively confronted him on Sunday has released a statement expressing remorse. He said Wednesday he wanted to patch things up with the mayor as well as the partners at his downtown firm. Police say Wheeler pepper-sprayed Cadonau after the lawyer videotaped him and a former mayor leaving a restaurant. According to the police report, Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area. Wheeler told police a man approached him and accused him of dining without wearing a mask.

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say 27 workers at a hospital in Astoria, Oregon have been sickened with the coronavirus since the end of November. The Astorian reports the cases at Columbia Memorial Hospital were detailed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks released Wednesday. The most recent onset was Jan. 14. Hospital spokeswoman Nancee Long said five employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 27. She says the remaining 22 cases have occurred sporadically since the original cluster, spread throughout nine different departments and five separate buildings. She says those affected have been quarantined to protect both caregivers and patients.