Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say more than one body was found in an abandoned vehicle in Eastern Washington near Othello. The Tri-City Herald reports Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a suspicious car with what appeared to be blood on the hood. Deputies found a person dead inside the vehicle. Authorities contacted the Washington State Crime Lab to investigate further. Authorities then found other human remains in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities say the victim’s bodies were in such poor condition that they couldn’t be identified immediately.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Seven counties will be able to move into Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan under changes Gov. Jay Inslee has announced. Inslee first announced the latest iteration of the state’s reopening plan earlier this month, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Each region had to meet four metrics in order to advance, including decreases in case rates and hospital admission rates. Now, they will only have to meet three. The counties that will ease rules include those that constitute the Seattle metro area.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any permitted public demonstration across Washington state. The measure passed the Senate Law and Justice committee on a 5-4 party line vote and now heads to the Senate Rules Committee, the last stop before it is up for a vote by the full Senate. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say the Seattle area is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, bringing some relief to exhausted doctors and nurses who hope they are turning a corner as vaccination efforts proceed. Earlier this week, there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake. The unit had cared for as many as eight patients at a time during the heights of the pandemic. However, some experts believe the current lull could be upended as more variants of the virus spread throughout the U.S. State health officials have confirmed the presence of the so-called UK variant just north of Seattle.