Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets shook off a terrible first quarter and held on late to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-101 on Thursday night. The Rockets were down by 20 points in the first quarter before using a big second to take the lead and hold on down the stretch for their fourth straight victory. Wood finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing three games with a sprained right ankle. John Wall had 20. Damian Lillard had 30 points and nine assists for Portland.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed San Diego 90-62 for its 20th straight victory dating to last season. Jalen Suggs added 17 for Gonzaga (16-0, 7-0 West Coast), which beat San Diego for the 13th straight time. After a slow start, the Zags used a 15-0 run in the first half to take control and then ran away in the second half. Finn Sullivan scored 16, Ben Pyle 12 and Vladimir Pinchuk 11 for USD (2-7, 1-4). USD led for the first 12 minutes before Gonzaga went on a 15-0 run to take control.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners expect one-time All-Star Mitch Haniger to reclaim his spot as their everyday right fielder when the team gathers for the start of spring training next month in Arizona. Haniger has gone through a long and arduous layoff filled with setbacks and surgeries, but he now has expectations of being back on the field. Manager Scott Servais says he will likely ease Haniger into spring training. He will be entering a clubhouse that looks far different from the one he was last part of in 2019 when Haniger suffered a serious injury.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Former Cal associate head coach Tim DeRuyter has been named Oregon’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. DeRuyter replaces Andy Avalos, who left the Ducks to become head coach at Boise State. DeRuyter has been on Cal’s staff since 2017, first as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach before serving as co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach last year.