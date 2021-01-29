Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-MINORITIES

Role of race in US vaccine rollout gets put to the test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine has been put to the test in Oregon. But people of color won’t be the specific focus in the next phase of the state’s rollout. An advisory committee decided Thursday to prioritize those with chronic medical conditions, essential workers and others. But the debate shows a growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

PORTLAND PROTEST

1 arrested, police disperse crowd at Portland ICE facility

PORTLAND (AP) — One man was arrested and one 40 mm less lethal round was deployed after a group gathered outside the Portland, Oregon, Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Wednesday night. KOIN reports the large group began gathering outside the ICE building shortly before 10 p.m. Portland police say the crowd blocked traffic and set a dumpster on fire, which they eventually pushed in front of the building. Federal officers then emerged to push the crowd back in order to allow Portland Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the flames. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crowd began firing off rock-like projectiles at federal officers. A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

PORTLAND-PROTESTS-MAYOR

Lawyer pepper-sprayed by Portland mayor apologizes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer who Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasted with pepper spray after the man aggressively confronted him on Sunday has released a statement expressing remorse. He said Wednesday he wanted to patch things up with the mayor as well as the partners at his downtown firm. Police say Wheeler pepper-sprayed Cadonau after the lawyer videotaped him and a former mayor leaving a restaurant. According to the police report, Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area. Wheeler told police a man approached him and accused him of dining without wearing a mask.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITAL

27 Astoria hospital workers sickened with COVID-19

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say 27 workers at a hospital in Astoria, Oregon have been sickened with the coronavirus since the end of November. The Astorian reports the cases at Columbia Memorial Hospital were detailed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks released Wednesday. The most recent onset was Jan. 14. Hospital spokeswoman Nancee Long said five employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 27. She says the remaining 22 cases have occurred sporadically since the original cluster, spread throughout nine different departments and five separate buildings. She says those affected have been quarantined to protect both caregivers and patients.

VACCINATIONS-RESIDENTS ONLY

Washington health officials: residents only for vaccines

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be limited only to people who live or work in Washington state. That’s the message from the state Department of Health. Upcoming clinics in Ridgefield, Spokane, Kennewick, and Wenatchee have limited spots due to the scarcity of the vaccine. Health officials are asking people who don’t live or work in Washington to not make vaccine appointments or travel across state lines. People attending the clinics must show proof of their Washington address. Health officials said the documents will not be copied. The clinics are available only to those currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s plan.

MOTORIST STRIKES PEDESTRIANS

Driver accused in Oregon road rampage pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court documents say a motorist accused of hitting pedestrians, bicyclists and killing a 77-year-old woman Monday in Portland, Oregon has pleaded not guilty to murder and has given detectives bizarre explanations about the incident. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Rivas initially claimed his Honda Element was having brake problems and that he was searching for an auto repair shop. He also suggested people injured could have been inflicted by “another, similar looking” Honda car that was not his. Rivas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, seven counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and six counts of assault.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s metro region to receive additional vaccine doses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials announced an additional 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allocated to Oregon’s Portland metro area. The announcement was made a day after Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington health officials officials said that “tens of thousands” of 1A health care workers in the area have not been vaccinated and likely will not be for weeks, as there are not enough doses to go around for the increasing amount of people eligible for shots. During the week of Feb. 1, the Tri-County area is expected to receive 32,000 doses — out of that, 17,000 are earmarked by the state to be administered to 1A health care workers and 15,000 for educators.

LAWMAKER-ACCUSATIONS

Report: Lawmaker made women feel uncomfortable at Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers will soon decide how to respond to a new report that found a legislator’s persistent and unwelcome romantic advances made two women concerned that the male lawmaker might undercut their work at the Capitol if they rejected his attempts to rekindle romantic relationships. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, also had a long-term relationship with a third woman, during which he exhibited behavior that could be interpreted as controlling and in some cases abusive, according to the report released this week. The independent investigators spent nine months looking into allegations that Hernandez sexually harassed multiple women at the Capitol. In a statememnt Hernandez apologized to anyone made to feel uncomforable.